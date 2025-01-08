Fantasy Hockey
Conor Geekie headshot

Conor Geekie News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Geekie notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Geekie ended a six-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he went minus-5 with 14 hits. The 20-year-old has played on the second line at even strength and also has a power-play role, but he hasn't been very consistent on offense most of the time. He's now at 11 points, 44 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-1 rating through 37 appearances.

Conor Geekie
Tampa Bay Lightning
