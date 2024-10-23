Conor Geekie News: Earns first career assist

Geekie logged an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Devils.

It took Geekie six games to earn his first career point, which was a primary helper on the second of Brandon Hagel's three goals in the second period. Geekie has added three shots on net, six hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating so far. The 20-year-old forward has held down a middle-six role, and while dynasty managers will want to hold onto him, he's yet to do enough to be a factor in redraft formats.