Conor Geekie News: First two-point game in NHL

Geekie had a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

It was the first two-point NHL game of his young career. Geekie found twine on the power play mid-way through the third to knot the game 6-6. He has points in back-to-back games (one goal, two assists). Geekie has six points, including three goals, 23 shots, 23 hits, eight blocks, one power-play goal and one game-winning goal in 18 games thus far. His fantasy value is limited, but this rookie will become a consistent top-six forward in future years.