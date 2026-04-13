Conor Geekie News: Gets first goal of season
Geekie scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit on Monday.
It was Geekie's first goal of the season. He has played 14 games this season (one goal, two assists), and he has 17 goals and 42 assists in 58 games with the AHL Syracuse Crunch. That's good enough for him to still sit in a four-player tie for 12th in AHL scoring, even with the promotion. Geekie is a prototypical playmaking center with size (six-foot-four) and power. But he's blocked behind Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde, unless Gourde moves to the wing. And that will limit Geekie's fantasy value for a few years.
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