Geekie scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

After dominating the preseason, Geekie has found the regular season a lot harder to handle. He now has one goal and one assist, along with six shots and seven hits in eight contests. Geekie has always had great hands, and he showed off his quick release on a one-timer from the high slot Saturday. He's the Bolts' top young player, and his future is in the top-six.