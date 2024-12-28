Conor Geekie News: Good to go

Geekie (upper body) will play against the Rangers on Saturday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Geekie will occupy a top-six role and see time on the second power-play combination after missing Monday's 4-0 win over Florida. He has earned five goals, five assists, 51 hits and 39 shots on net across 31 appearances this season. Geekie will replace Michael Eyssimont (lower body) in Saturday's lineup.