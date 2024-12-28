Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Geekie headshot

Conor Geekie News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Geekie (upper body) will play against the Rangers on Saturday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Geekie will occupy a top-six role and see time on the second power-play combination after missing Monday's 4-0 win over Florida. He has earned five goals, five assists, 51 hits and 39 shots on net across 31 appearances this season. Geekie will replace Michael Eyssimont (lower body) in Saturday's lineup.

Conor Geekie
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now