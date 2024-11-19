Fantasy Hockey
Conor Geekie News: Helps out in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Geekie logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Geekie snapped a six-game slump with the secondary helper on Brayden Point's overtime tally. The 20-year-old Geekie is doing well to hold onto a middle-six role as a rookie. The offense is yet to come though -- he has four points, 20 shots on net, 21 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances. Dynasty managers will want to hold onto the promising forward, but he doesn't need to be on the radar in redraft leagues.

