Conor Geekie News: Promoted from minors
Geekie was elevated from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Geekie will likely serve as an emergency depth option, as the Bolts have been utilizing seven blueliners of late, and seem likely to continue to do so Tuesday. Still, if the forward does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, making him a mid-range fantasy target at best.
