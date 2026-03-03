Conor Geekie headshot

Conor Geekie News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Geekie was elevated from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Geekie will likely serve as an emergency depth option, as the Bolts have been utilizing seven blueliners of late, and seem likely to continue to do so Tuesday. Still, if the forward does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, making him a mid-range fantasy target at best.

Conor Geekie
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Geekie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Geekie See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
159 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
January 12, 2025
The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns Home
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns Home
Author Image
Michael Finewax
January 5, 2025
The Week Ahead: Fowler to St. Louis
NHL
The Week Ahead: Fowler to St. Louis
Author Image
Michael Finewax
December 15, 2024