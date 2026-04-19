Conor Geekie News: Recalled ahead of Game 1
Geekie has been recalled from AHL Syracuse by the Lightning, the team announced Sunday.
Geekie was sent back down to the AHL before the Lightning's last regular-season game to continue to help Syracuse's stretch run and quest for a division title. However, ahead of the Lightning's first-round playoff series with the Canadiens, Geekie has been summoned from the minors once again, likely to serve as one of the extra forwards. The 21-year-old has one goal and two assists in 14 NHL contests this season.
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