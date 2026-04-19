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Conor Geekie News: Recalled ahead of Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Geekie has been recalled from AHL Syracuse by the Lightning, the team announced Sunday.

Geekie was sent back down to the AHL before the Lightning's last regular-season game to continue to help Syracuse's stretch run and quest for a division title. However, ahead of the Lightning's first-round playoff series with the Canadiens, Geekie has been summoned from the minors once again, likely to serve as one of the extra forwards. The 21-year-old has one goal and two assists in 14 NHL contests this season.

Conor Geekie
Tampa Bay Lightning
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