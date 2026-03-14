Conor Geekie News: Returned to minors
Geekie was loaned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
Geekie has contributed two assists, eight shots on goal, six blocked shots and 31 hits in 11 NHL appearances this season. He also has 14 goals and 51 points in 47 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
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