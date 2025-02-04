Conor Geekie News: Sent down to minors

Geekie (arm) was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Geekie's demotion clears up any lingering concerns regarding his arm injury, as NHL rules prevent injured players from being reassigned to the minors. The 20-year-old center is currently mired in a nine-game pointless streak dating back to Jan. 14 versus the Bruins, so the decision to get him some opportunities in the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. It seems the Bolts will head into Tuesday's clash with Ottawa without a spare forward, but don't be shocked to see the Bolts add an option ahead of a road clash with Detroit on Saturday.