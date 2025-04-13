Conor Geekie News: Summoned from minors

Geekie was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Geekie has six goals, 12 points, 54 shots on net and 86 hits across 49 NHL appearances this season. He has added 11 goals and 20 points in 24 minor-league outings during the 2024-25 campaign. With Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body) week-to-week, Geekie will play for the Lightning down the stretch and could receive his first taste of NHL playoff action.