Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Geekie headshot

Conor Geekie News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Geekie was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Geekie has six goals, 12 points, 54 shots on net and 86 hits across 49 NHL appearances this season. He has added 11 goals and 20 points in 24 minor-league outings during the 2024-25 campaign. With Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body) week-to-week, Geekie will play for the Lightning down the stretch and could receive his first taste of NHL playoff action.

Conor Geekie
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now