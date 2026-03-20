Conor Geekie headshot

Conor Geekie News: Tallies twice for Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Geekie scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Rochester on Friday.

Geekie picked up where he left off in the AHL after a stint with the Lightning in March. At the AHL level, he has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. The talented forward has 16 goals, 54 points and a plus-13 rating across 49 appearances for the Crunch this year, but he's added just two assists in 11 outings with the Lightning.

Conor Geekie
Tampa Bay Lightning
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