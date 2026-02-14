Conor Geekie News: Three helpers for Crunch

Geekie logged three assists in AHL Syracuse's 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Geekie has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games, earning four goals and 11 helpers in that span. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, 31 helpers and 125 shots on net through 41 appearances. The 21-year-old could still be a call-up option for the Lightning, but he'll likely spend the bulk of the rest of 2025-26 in the AHL to continue his development.