Conor Geekie News: Trio of assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Geekie logged three assists in AHL Syracuse's 4-3 loss to Charlotte on Saturday.

Geekie has eight helpers over his last five games, but he hasn't scored a goal in that span. The 21-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 36 assists, 142 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 45 appearances this season. He's taken a big step forward with his consistency in the AHL this year, which positions him well to be an option for the Lightning as soon as 2026-27.

