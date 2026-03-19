Conor Sheary headshot

Conor Sheary News: Deposits goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sheary scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Sheary has two goals and one assist over his last five contests. He continues to occupy a bottom-six role for the Rangers, so it's unwise to expect consistent offense from the winger. He's at three goals, 12 points, 63 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 48 appearances this season.

Conor Sheary
New York Rangers
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