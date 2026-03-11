Conor Sheary News: Finds twine in win
Sheary tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.
Sheary found the back of the net midway through the second period to double the Rangers' lead. With Tuesday's twine finder, he now has two goals, 10 points, 61 shots on net and 29 blocked shots across 44 games this season. While the 33-year-old winger hasn't been able to thrive in a bottom-six role this season, his goal Tuesday ended a 13-game scoreless streak and helped him secure his 10th NHL season as a double-digit point scorer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Sheary See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great150 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights160 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday TargetsDecember 16, 2023
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday BreakdownMarch 15, 2023
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekMarch 10, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Sheary See More