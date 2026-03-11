Conor Sheary headshot

Conor Sheary News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Sheary tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Sheary found the back of the net midway through the second period to double the Rangers' lead. With Tuesday's twine finder, he now has two goals, 10 points, 61 shots on net and 29 blocked shots across 44 games this season. While the 33-year-old winger hasn't been able to thrive in a bottom-six role this season, his goal Tuesday ended a 13-game scoreless streak and helped him secure his 10th NHL season as a double-digit point scorer.

Conor Sheary
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Sheary See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Sheary See More
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
NHL
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
Author Image
Michael Finewax
150 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
160 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
Author Image
Chris Morgan
December 16, 2023
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
March 15, 2023
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
March 10, 2023