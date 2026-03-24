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Conor Sheary News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Sheary scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Sheary broke up James Reimer's shutout bid at 7:03 of the third period. The tally was just one of nine shots on net for the Rangers in the contest. Sheary has been in a better spot in the lineup lately, skating alongside J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye in a second-line role. For the season, the 33-year-old Sheary has just 13 points, 66 shots on net and 32 blocked shots through 51 appearances, so he's unlikely to do enough to help in most fantasy formats.

Conor Sheary
New York Rangers
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