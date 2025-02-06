Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Sheary headshot

Conor Sheary News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 7:15am

Sheary was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Sheary hasn't played in the NHL since Nov. 30 versus the Maple Leafs. Even when he was on the NHL roster, the two-time Stanley Cup champion failed to register a point while generating four PIM, three shots and two hits while averaging 11:21 of ice time. While it could be just a precautionary move, the decision to add Sheary to the roster doesn't bode well for Nick Paul's (undisclosed) availability against the Senators on Thursday.

Conor Sheary
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now