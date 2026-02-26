Conor Sheary News: Returning to action Thursday
Sheary (lower body) is available for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Sheary was placed on long-term injured reserve at the start of January, but he's been cleared to return to action in the Rangers' first game following the Olympic break. Across 37 appearances this year, he's recorded a goal, eight assists, 25 blocked shots and 17 hits while averaging 14:35 of ice time.
