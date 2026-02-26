Conor Sheary headshot

Conor Sheary News: Returning to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sheary (lower body) is available for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Sheary was placed on long-term injured reserve at the start of January, but he's been cleared to return to action in the Rangers' first game following the Olympic break. Across 37 appearances this year, he's recorded a goal, eight assists, 25 blocked shots and 17 hits while averaging 14:35 of ice time.

Conor Sheary
New York Rangers
