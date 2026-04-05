Conor Sheary headshot

Conor Sheary News: Scores early in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Sheary scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Sheary made a near-instant impact, scoring just 23 seconds into the game. The 33-year-old winger had gone two games without a point prior to Sunday, but he's earned four goals and a helper over his last eight outings. For the season, he's at seven goals, 17 points, 77 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 58 appearances, but he's clearly picked up the pace late in the year.

Conor Sheary
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Sheary See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Sheary See More
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
NHL
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
Author Image
Michael Finewax
176 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
186 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
Author Image
Chris Morgan
December 16, 2023
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
March 15, 2023
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
March 10, 2023