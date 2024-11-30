Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Conor Sheary headshot

Conor Sheary News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Sheary was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Sheary played three games at the NHL level earlier in the season, before he was waived Oct. 23. He had three goals and seven points in 11 games with AHL Syracuse before his recall. The Lightning may need an extra forward as Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed) has missed the last two games.

Conor Sheary
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now