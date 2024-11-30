Conor Sheary News: Summoned from minors

Sheary was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Sheary played three games at the NHL level earlier in the season, before he was waived Oct. 23. He had three goals and seven points in 11 games with AHL Syracuse before his recall. The Lightning may need an extra forward as Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed) has missed the last two games.