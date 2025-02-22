Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Timmins headshot

Conor Timmins News: Good to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Timmins (upper body) will draw back into the Maple Leafs' lineup for Saturday's match against Vancouver, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Timmins missed Toronto's previous two games due to the injury. He has a goal, seven points, 22 PIM, 31 hits and 65 blocks in 44 appearances in 2024-25. Timmins is projected to serve on the third pairing alongside Simon Benoit. Philippe Myers is set to be a healthy scratch.

Conor Timmins
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now