Conor Timmins News: Good to play Saturday

Timmins (upper body) will draw back into the Maple Leafs' lineup for Saturday's match against Vancouver, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Timmins missed Toronto's previous two games due to the injury. He has a goal, seven points, 22 PIM, 31 hits and 65 blocks in 44 appearances in 2024-25. Timmins is projected to serve on the third pairing alongside Simon Benoit. Philippe Myers is set to be a healthy scratch.