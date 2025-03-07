Conor Timmins News: Heading to Steel City

Timmins and Connor Dewar were traded to the Penguins from the Maple Leafs on Friday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Timmins will be the latest blueliner to get a look on the Penguins' third pairing. The 26-year-old was limited to eight points in 51 outings, but he picked up 24 points over 52 contests across the previous two seasons, spending the bulk of that time with the Maple Leafs. He's also seen power-play time previously in his career, but that's unlikely in Pittsburgh while both Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson are around.