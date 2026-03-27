Conor Timmins News: Notches assist Friday
Timmins recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
This was Timmins' second game back from a broken leg. The 27-year-old has retaken a third-pairing role for now, but there's no guarantee he'll stay in the lineup over Michael Kesselring or Luke Schenn on a regular basis for the rest of the season. Timmins has seven helpers, 36 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 28 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 35 appearances on the year.
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