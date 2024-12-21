Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Timmins headshot

Conor Timmins News: Notches helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Timmins offered an assist and blocked six shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Timmins helped out on a Nicholas Robertson goal in the second period, which stretched the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-0. With two helpers over his last four appearances, Timmins has been alright on offense. He was also scratched once in that span, so his place in the lineup isn't fully safe. The 26-year-old has seven points, 26 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 18 PIM, 17 hits and a plus-9 rating over 30 appearances.

Conor Timmins
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now