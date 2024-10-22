Conor Timmins News: Offers helper in Monday's win

Timmins registered an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Timmins has two assists, six shots on net, four blocked shots and four PIM over five appearances this season. He's in a third-pairing role, but he appears to be the Maple Leafs' preferred option for the right side of that pairing over Timothy Liljegren. The 26-year-old Timmins has never posted more than 14 points or played in more than 31 games, but if he can maintain a regular role, he could shattered those marks in 2024-25.