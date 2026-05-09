Conor Timmins News: Picks up helper in loss

Timmins logged an assist and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.

Timmins has played in all eight postseason games, but this was his first point of the playoffs. He's added nine shots on net, 19 blocked shots, six hits and six PIM. Timmins fills a third-pairing role, though he could get rotated out of the lineup if head coach Lindy Ruff felt the need to make a change on defense.