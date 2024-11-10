Conor Timmins News: Pots goal Saturday

Timmins scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Timmins opened the scoring at 14:55 of the first period. The 26-year-old looks to have a regular role on the third pairing this season, though that could change once Jani Hakanpaa (knee) is ready to return. Timmins has four points, 11 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances, and he continues to fend off Philippe Myers and Matt Benning for playing time.