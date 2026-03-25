Conor Timmins News: Ready to return

Timmins (leg) will be activated off injured reserve and is available to play Wednesday versus Boston, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Timmins hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 18 because of the injury. He has six assists in 33 outings with Buffalo in 2025-26. Timmins' return might coincide with Mattias Samuelsson (illness) exiting the lineup. Samuelsson is a game-time decision Wednesday. If Samuelsson is available, then Zach Metsa might be a healthy scratch due to the return of Timmins.