Conor Timmins News: Staying in lineup amid slump

Timmins played for the eighth straight game Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, but he has been held off the scoresheet in his last 12 outings.

Timmins' grasp on a third-pairing spot in the Maple Leafs' lineup is tenuous at best, especially when he's not adding much on offense. The 26-year-old blueliner has seven points, 46 shots on net, 30 hits, 61 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 42 appearances. Philippe Myers and Simon Benoit have been scratches more recently, but Timmins could also be rotated out of the lineup at some point. His limited offense makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.