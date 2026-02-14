Cooper Flinton News: Tallies twice Saturday

Flinton scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Flinton has done almost nothing in the AHL this season -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Nov. 1. He has just three goals on 23 shots over 27 appearances for the Crunch in his first full professional season. Given the lack of offense, he won't be making his NHL debut any time soon.