Cooper Gay News: Inks entry-level contract
Gay signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday. The deal will start in 2025-26.
Gay scored 19 goals and 30 points as a junior with the University of St. Thomas in 2024-25. He's got size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, but he should be expected to make the Avalanche's Opening Night roster. It's more likely that he'll get a chance to show what he can do with AHL Colorado before the Avalanche consider utilizing him at the top level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now