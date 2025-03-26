Cooper Gay News: Inks entry-level contract

Gay signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday. The deal will start in 2025-26.

Gay scored 19 goals and 30 points as a junior with the University of St. Thomas in 2024-25. He's got size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, but he should be expected to make the Avalanche's Opening Night roster. It's more likely that he'll get a chance to show what he can do with AHL Colorado before the Avalanche consider utilizing him at the top level.