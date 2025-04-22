Fantasy Hockey
Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Goal, assist in Game 1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Perry recorded a goal, an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Perry found the back of the net with his lone shot of the game and also showed physicality, although that can be expected considering all the postseason experience the 39-year-old has. Perry isn't likely to be among the go-to scoring options for Edmonton, but he did post solid numbers in the regular season. His 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) across 81 appearances were his best output since the 2021-22 season, when he finished with 40 points in 82 games.

Corey Perry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
