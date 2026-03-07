Corey Perry News: Goal in first game back
Perry scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.
It was his first game back as a member of the Lightning. Perry previously played for Tampa Bay from 2021-23, and he arrived with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games with the Kings this season. Perry's goal stood as the winner. He's on the fourth line, but immediately slots onto the point of the second power-play unit. Perry may have some immediate fantasy value because of the role.
