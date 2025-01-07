Corey Perry News: Logs helper after scratch

Perry notched an assist and five PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Perry set up an Adam Henrique goal in the first period and fought Trent Frederic in the second. The helper was Perry's second in his last two outings, but he was scratched for Saturday's game against the Kraken. For now, it looks like he still has a sizable advantage over Derek Ryan for the last forward spot in the lineup, and the Oilers don't seem to have the talent to push their luck with seven-defensemen lineups as they often did in 2023-24. Perry has 13 points, 35 shots on net, 23 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 39 appearances this season.