Perry produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Perry has a point in each of his last two games and four points over his last nine outings. He's bounced back well from being a scratch versus the Kraken on Jan. 4. Perry has 16 points, 49 shots on net, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 47 appearances in a bottom-six role.