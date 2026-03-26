Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Makes most of limited ice time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Perry scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Perry doesn't get a lot of ice time -- he played just 7:48 -- but his willingness to do the dirty work on the power play gets him over the boards and adds to his value. Perry's goal knotted the contest 3-3 at the midpoint of the third and ultimately forced overtime.

Corey Perry
Tampa Bay Lightning
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