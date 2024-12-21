Fantasy Hockey
Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Manages helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Perry provided an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Perry's assist was timely, as he set up Mattias Ekholm's game-tying goal with 18 seconds left in regulation. With a goal and two assists over his last four outings, Perry continues to chip in a little depth scoring from a bottom-six role. The 39-year-old winger is at 11 points, 30 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 33 contests, and without much physicality, he's not a strong option for most fantasy managers.

