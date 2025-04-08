Corey Perry News: Nabs assist Monday

Perry recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Perry got on the scoresheet versus his former team, snapping a five-game point drought. The 39-year-old has played in an elevated role at times while the Oilers deal with a rash of injuries late in the season, but it hasn't led to much extra production for Perry. He's now at 16 goals, 10 assists, 89 shots on net, 42 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 76 outings overall.