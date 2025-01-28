Corey Perry News: Nets goal Monday

Perry scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Perry found the twine midway through the second period to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead with his ninth goal of the season. The veteran is not the player he once was at 39 years of age, but he's finding ways to remain relevant -- even if it's as a streaming option off waivers -- with his play of late. Perry has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four games and has tallied six points in 12 games in January (three goals, three assists).