Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Posts assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Perry notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Perry was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team. The winger has been limited to three assists over his last eight outings. He's now at 12 points, 34 shots on net, 16 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances. He's bounced around the lineup at times, but he appears to be firmly in a fourth-line role currently, which offers minimal fantasy value.

