Corey Perry News: Pots goal in Saturday's win

Perry scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Perry made the Blues pay for a bungled line change in the first period. The winger has four points over his last seven contests, a steady but likely unsustainable level of offense for a fourth-liner. For the season, he's at five goals, three helpers, 24 shots on net, 10 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances.