Corey Perry News: Pots goal Wednesday
Perry scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Perry ends the regular season at 17 goals, 37 points, 113 shots on net, 30 hits, 81 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 72 appearances between the Lightning and the Kings. That includes three points over his last five games. The 40-year-old veteran should be a regular in the Lightning's lineup during the playoffs.
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