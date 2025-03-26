Corey Perry News: Produces two power-play points

Perry scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Perry set the Oilers on the comeback trail with a goal 9:30 into the third period. He also set up an Adam Henrique tally a few minutes later, but the rally ultimately fell short. Perry had not recorded a multi-point effort since Feb. 7 versus the Avalanche, and his helper Wednesday was his first since Jan. 23 against the Canucks. The 39-year-old winger is at 16 goals, 25 points, 82 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 70 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role.