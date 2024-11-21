Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Puts up pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Perry scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Perry snapped a five-game point drought Thursday, earning his first multi-point effort of the season. He tallied in the second period and set up a Jeff Skinner goal in the final minute of the game. Perry has four goals, two assists, 20 shots on net and 14 PIM through 21 contests. He's mainly played on the fourth line but occasionally features as far up the lineup as the second line. Perry could play a larger role while Zach Hyman recovers from an undisclosed injury.

Corey Perry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now