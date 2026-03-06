Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Returns to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 9:53am

Perry was acquired by the Lightning from the Kings on Friday, in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Perry played two seasons with the Lightning in 2021-22 and the following year, winning the Stanley Cup in his first season with Tampa Bay. The 40-year-old veteran had 11 goals and 28 points in 50 games with the Kings, prior to his trade to Tampa Bay.

Corey Perry
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Perry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Perry See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
35 days ago
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal
NHL
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal
Author Image
Corey Abbott
39 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 16
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
49 days ago