Corey Perry News: Returns to Tampa Bay
Perry was acquired by the Lightning from the Kings on Friday, in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Perry played two seasons with the Lightning in 2021-22 and the following year, winning the Stanley Cup in his first season with Tampa Bay. The 40-year-old veteran had 11 goals and 28 points in 50 games with the Kings, prior to his trade to Tampa Bay.
