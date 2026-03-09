Corey Perry News: Scores, fights Sunday

Perry scored a goal, went plus-2 and added five PIM in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

Perry fought Beck Malenstyn early in the second period and then scored shortly after he served his time in the sin bin. With a goal in each of his two games since he was traded to the Lightning from the Kings, it's clear why Tampa Bay wanted him back. The 40-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 92 shots on net, 64 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 52 outings this season.