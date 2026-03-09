Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Scores, fights Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Perry scored a goal, went plus-2 and added five PIM in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

Perry fought Beck Malenstyn early in the second period and then scored shortly after he served his time in the sin bin. With a goal in each of his two games since he was traded to the Lightning from the Kings, it's clear why Tampa Bay wanted him back. The 40-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 92 shots on net, 64 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 52 outings this season.

Corey Perry
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Perry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Perry See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
38 days ago