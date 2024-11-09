Corey Perry News: Scores in win Saturday

Perry scored a goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Perry has three points over his last six contests. The winger converted on a quick passing play early in the second period to put the Oilers ahead 2-0. He's up to three goals, one helper, 13 shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 15 appearances. Perry will play regularly on the fourth line and second power-play unit, but his offense is unlikely to be very consistent.