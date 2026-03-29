Corey Perry News: Scores winning goal Sunday
Perry scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Perry delivered the game-winner for the Bolts at the 6:52 mark of the final frame with a snap shot. Even though the veteran forward doesn't have the role he had in his prime, he remains a capable performer. He's up to four goals and six points in 13 games since being acquired by Tampa Bay from Los Angeles midway through the season. This was his 15th overall goal in 63 appearances.
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